Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177,614 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.77% of General Dynamics worth $468,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $248.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.60.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

