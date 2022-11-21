Franklin Resources Inc. Has $537.68 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,039,863 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Walmart worth $537,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $150.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,213 shares of company stock worth $624,095,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

