Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.69% of U.S. Bancorp worth $472,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

