Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FL. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $53.87.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

