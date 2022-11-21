FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,978 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for about 2.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of FMC worth $81,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $127.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

