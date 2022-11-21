Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £129 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($151.59) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £151.47 ($177.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a £110 ($129.26) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($157.46) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($159.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £138.31 ($162.52).

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 3.3 %

FLTR stock opened at £115.65 ($135.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($86.25) and a 12-month high of £121.30 ($142.54). The stock has a market cap of £20.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is £107.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,621.51.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

