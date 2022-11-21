Flow (FLOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.78 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Flow has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $31.78 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

