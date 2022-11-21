Flow 1-Day Volume Hits $25.99 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $25.99 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00007043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

