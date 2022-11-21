First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.50. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

