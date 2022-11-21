Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 1,370 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 18,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,123. The company has a market cap of $602.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

