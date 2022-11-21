Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.05. 87,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

