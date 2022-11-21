Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.18. 118,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

