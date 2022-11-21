Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 6,060 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.32. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,889. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.