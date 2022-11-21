Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 1,568 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.40. 1,962,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.