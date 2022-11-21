Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 2.70% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EQRR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,497. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

