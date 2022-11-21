Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after buying an additional 618,858 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,005,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

