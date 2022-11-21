Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IYG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.41. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $204.88.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

