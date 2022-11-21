Financial Contrast: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) & Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TerrAscend and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 100.37%. Edible Garden has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 860.31%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than TerrAscend.

This table compares TerrAscend and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Edible Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.13 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.33 Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Summary

Edible Garden beats TerrAscend on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

