Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $21,129,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 137,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,913,000 after purchasing an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.41. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

