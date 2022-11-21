Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.01. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,827. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
