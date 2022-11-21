Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.42. 96,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.