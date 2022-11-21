Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.63 Million Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of SentinelOne worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 40.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

