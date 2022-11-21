Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 80,502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.42. 60,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

