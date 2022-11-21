Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,429 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.40. 1,962,310 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46.

