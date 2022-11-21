FidoMeta (FMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.92

FidoMeta (FMC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $150.17 million and approximately $4.92 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01000753 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

