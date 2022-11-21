Fellaz (FLZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $215,077.21

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $215,077.21 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00007848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00453362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.31 or 0.27815598 BTC.

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

