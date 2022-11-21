Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 141,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $69,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $69,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 515,081 shares of company stock worth $5,136,875 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Fastly by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,062,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 194,203 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

