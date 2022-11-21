Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Buys $100,043.10 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

EXTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. 854,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

