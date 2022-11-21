Extra Space Storage Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $157.59. The stock had a trading volume of 819,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,644. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.