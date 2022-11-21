Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.16. Expro Group shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Expro Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock worth $1,439,097. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
