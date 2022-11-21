Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.10 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $295.59 million and $2.10 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evmos has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

