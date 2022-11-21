Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) VP Sanjoy Mukherjee Sells 700 Shares

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $337.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.18.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

