Everdome (DOME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.62 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

