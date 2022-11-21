ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $9.33 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.33 million and $60.19 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,044.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010924 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00021458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00228373 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00834866 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

