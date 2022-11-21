EQB (TSE:EQB) Trading Up 10.2%

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$59.59 and last traded at C$59.15. Approximately 79,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 78,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

