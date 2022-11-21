EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 6.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after buying an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.83. 77,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.23.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

