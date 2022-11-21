Enzyme (MLN) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.20 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $40.20 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $19.72 or 0.00122019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

