Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.33

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.08. Enerflex shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFXT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

