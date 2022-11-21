Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.70

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.70 and last traded at C$51.50, with a volume of 235340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB upped their target price on Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. The company has a market cap of C$13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.84.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.