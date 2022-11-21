Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.01

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 2085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter worth $262,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter worth $17,375,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.