Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.89.

LLY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average of $320.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

