Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

LLY traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $362.02. 35,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $343.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.89.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.