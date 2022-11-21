ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.94. 176,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

