ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 9,241 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 7.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 144,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,674. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

