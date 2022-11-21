ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 750 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises 1.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 172,038 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

WES stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. 6,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

