ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 539 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.70. 76,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

