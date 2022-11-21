ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 196,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,072,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $122.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

