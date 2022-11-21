ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.