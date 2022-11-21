ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 19,500 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.59. 84,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

