ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 33,325 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $11,538,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

